North American International Auto Show Opens To Public

DETROIT (WWJ) – The North American International Auto Show is opening to the public following a week of previews for the press, industry officials and others.

The doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The show runs until 10 p.m. every day through Sunday January 22 at the Cobo Center.

Tickets for the show are $13 for adults, and $7 for seniors 65 and over, and for kids 7 to 12; kids 6 and under get in free with a parent or guardian.

NAIAS features the latest cars and trucks on display, along with concept cars that offer a glimpse at what the future of driving might look like.