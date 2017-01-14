2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

State Announces Deadline For Deer Habitat Improvement Grants

January 14, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: deer

LANSING (AP) — Deer habitat improvement grants are available for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The state Department of Natural Resources says March 1 is the deadline to apply for the $100,000 in funding through the Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.

The competitive grant program is designed to enhance deer habitat on non-state lands in the Upper Peninsula.

Sportsmen’s clubs, conservation districts and other organizations with a formal mission to promote wildlife conservation or hunting are eligible for the grants. Individual grants range from $2,000 to $15,000.

The initiative is supported by the state’s Deer Range Improvement Program, which is funded by a portion of deer hunting license revenue.

__

Online: http://www.michigan.gov/dnr-grants
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

