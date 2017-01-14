Suspect In Gray Van Wanted In Detroit Nightclub Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a gray van in connection with a nightclub shooting on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday outside of Club Celebrity along Plymouth Road at Mark Twain Street, just east of Hubbell Avenue.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was exiting the club when a gray van drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots. The victim was struck in the body, and taken to the hospital for treatment. His injury was described as non-life threatening.

Aside from the gray van, police have no other description of the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240.