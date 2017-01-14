Teens Robbed At Bus Stop On Detroit’s East Side

January 14, 2017 12:15 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two 15-year-old boys were just trying to catch a bus on Detroit’s east side when they were robbed.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Mack Avenue and Montclair Street.

Police say the boys were waiting at the bus stop when an older model brown Mercedes Benz pulled next to them. One of the rear passengers exited the vehicle and robbed the teens.

The teens complied and were not injured.

Police are now searching for four suspects, all described as black males; one of the suspects was armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540.

