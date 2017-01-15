2017 Martin Luther King Day Events In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – There are numerous celebrations honoring the life and legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., on this federal holiday.

The civil rights leader was born, Michael King Jr., in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 15, 1929, and was killed in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 — he was recognized for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.

Check out the list below if you are looking for something special to do this holiday.

NAIAS

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson will join the Rainbow PUSH Coalition for the event “Beyond a Dream” which honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The birthday celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the atrium at Cobo Center during the North American International Auto Show.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the Rev. Wendell Anthony and members of Congress who represent Michigan were expected to attend.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

MLK Day Celebration at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. All activities are included in museum admission Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Detroit.

The Henry Ford Museum

MLK Day at Henry Ford Museum: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., ongoing events and activities celebrating Black History. 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. Call (313) 982-6001 for more information.

Detroit Historical Museum

“Bring the Dream to Life,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King at this free event on the national holiday. Parking is $7. Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward. Call (313) 833-1805 for more information.

The DIA

Detroit Institute of Arts MLK Day Guided Tours: 12 p.m -4 p.m. To celebrate Martin Luther King Day, specially-trained DIA volunteers will be stationed in the African American Gallery and will educate guests on the art in the DIA’s African American collection.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s the last day to see the “30 Americans” exhibit.

Martin Luther King Peace Walk — 9:30 a.m. – noon.

The walk begins at Hope United Methodist Church, 26275 Northwestern Highway, and proceeds to the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen, both are in Southfield.

CLOSED ON THE HOLIDAY:

The Michigan Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Post Office will be closed on Monday January 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.