Bernie Sanders Returns To Michigan To Rally Support For Saving Affordable Care Act

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – People lined up in Warren Sunday afternoon to attend a rally to save the Affordable Care Act – the efforts were organized by Michigan Democrats, but in attendance, former presidential candidate and current Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Tens and tens of thousands of Americans are saying loudly and clearly, ‘Republicans, you are not going to destroy to Affordable Care Act,'” Sanders told the crowd gathered at Macomb Community College.

"You look great from up here!" @SenSanders on size of crowd at MCC. pic.twitter.com/ZkFy6EZpJy — Lauren Barthold (@bylaurenb) January 15, 2017

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, U-S Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Michigan congressional members, and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Brandon Dillon were also in attendance.

Rallies took place across the country in support of the ACA – dubbed Obamacare by millions.

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned with the promise to end the ACA — to the rally cheers of those in attendance during his pre-election appearances.