‘Macomb County Got You There,’ Declares Michigan Mayor Dealing With Sinkhole To Trump, ‘Now We Need You To Come Back’

FRASER (WWJ) – It’s a simple request from Fraser mayor Joe Nichols calling out the incoming president to come back to Macomb County.

“Macomb County got you there, now we need you to come back here,” said Nichols. “You came twice to get elected, now come back and see what we are dealing with, and accept our declaration so we can get federal funding –that will help the residents of our city. Because, right now, don’t assign fault, but let’s just look at the grade — the grade is an ‘F’ — an ‘F’ for Flint and an ‘F’ for Fraser.”

“I am asking the President-elect to come to Fraser, see what we are dealing with. You promised to take care of the infrastructure – Macomb County got you elected – or helped get you elected – it was a huge portion of your election in taking the state of Michigan,” said Nichols. “I need you to come here.”

Nichols spoke at a Sunday morning press event where Michigan’s top politicians got an update on the sinkhole repair process off Fifteen Mile Road in Fraser.

Congressman Sander Levin, Paul Mitchell as well as U.S. Senator’s Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters in attendance.

Stabenow calling the issue “horrendous,” but adding that she was pleased “that an effort Sen. Peters and I led at the end of the year – on water infrastructure creates a new loan program that will work with Candace (Miller) and work with the governor and others to provide some funds to a very favorable loan program — but there’s a lot to do.”

New Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller was also in attendance. Residents affected by the massive sinkhole that appeared on Christmas Eve are entering the fourth week of woe caused by the giant underground chasm.

Conservative estimates on repairs are in the $100 million range.