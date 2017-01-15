Official: Hoarder Conditions Compound Perilous Search, Rescue For Occupant In House Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – A deadly fire ripped through a home on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning killing one man.

One adult and one child made an escape through a window onto the roof of the home on Princeton Street where they were rescued by firefighters.

Officials believe the cause of the fire may have been accidental but the conditions inside the home — described as hoarder-like — made the search more difficult.

Firefighters say a 25-year-old man was trapped in the basement — when firefighters made contact he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.