Ohio State Beats Michigan State For First Big Ten Win 72-67

By MITCH STACY/AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first Big Ten win this season.

Marc Loving and Jae’Sean Tate each added 12 for the Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten), whose season was on the verge of collapsing after a disastrous start in the conference, inconsistent play and the loss of a key player to season-ending injury.

Ohio State grabbed a 59-58 lead on a Lyle 3-pointer with 7:15 left and led by as many as seven. Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) surged back in final 3 { minutes but it wasn’t good enough as the Spartans had to start fouling to stop the clock.

A layup by Miles Bridges pulled Michigan State to 70-67 with 20 seconds left. But Kam Williams converted a free throw for a four-point lead and Joshua Langford missed a 3-pointer.

Bridges paced Michigan State with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

