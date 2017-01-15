Police Searching For Driver In Hit And Run Of Elderly Man

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for the driver of an older model white Ford Taurus believed to have struck a pedestrian crossing the street on Schaefer Road.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday while the victim while walking across Pilgrim and Schaefer roads.

The man, believed to be between 70 and 80-years-old, was hit by the car and is listed in critical condition this evening.

Witnesses say the driver who fled the scene is an African American woman.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.