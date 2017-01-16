2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

2 Killed In Crash In Sterling Heights

January 16, 2017 12:40 PM
STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) — Two people are dead after a crash in Sterling Heights on Monday afternoon.

Sterling Heights police Lt. James Belmonte told WWJ Newsradio 950 that it appears a man and a woman died in the crash on Ryan Rd. between 17 Mile Rd. and Fox Hill Dr.

The two fatalities were in separate vehicles.

Belmonte said there was no freezing rain when the crash occurred. Investigators are still on the scene.

Roads in the area are expected to be close for a few hours and motorists should avoid the area.

