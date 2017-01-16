Andre Drummond Nails 62-Foot Buzzer-Beater Off Glass [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins

@DanTJenkins

Andre Drummond is not a 3-point shooter. He’s not much of a shooter at all.

Though he’s upped his free throw percentage substantially this season, Stan Van Gundy would not be happy with him pulling up for a jumper.

However, Drummond seemingly excels at heaving the ball from long distance. He practices halfcourt shots every day and it pays off in games — here’s more, and more and more evidence.

Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Drummond hit a 62-foot prayer from the opposite 3-point line to end the first half.

Andre Drummond #NBAVote LAST DAY to RT to vote! pic.twitter.com/WgR3dZwT59 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 16, 2017

Makes you wonder, when are they going to start running this as a set play?