Andre Drummond Nails 62-Foot Buzzer-Beater Off Glass [VIDEO]

January 16, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

Andre Drummond is not a 3-point shooter. He’s not much of a shooter at all.

Though he’s upped his free throw percentage substantially this season, Stan Van Gundy would not be happy with him pulling up for a jumper.

However, Drummond seemingly excels at heaving the ball from long distance. He practices halfcourt shots every day and it pays off in games — here’s more, and more and more evidence.

Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Drummond hit a 62-foot prayer from the opposite 3-point line to end the first half.

Makes you wonder, when are they going to start running this as a set play?

