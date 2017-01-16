DNR Officer Rescues 3 People In U.P. In Separate Incidents

2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

January 16, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: upper peninsula

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — A state conservation officer in the Upper Peninsula is getting the reputation of a hero.

The Department of Natural Resources says Mike Evink saved a propane delivery man who was overcome by carbon monoxide Wednesday at a home in Schoolcraft County. He got the garage door open, which allowed the man to get fresh air.

The man was barely alive at the time but survived. The homeowner died.

A few days earlier, the DNR says Evink helped two stranded snowmobilers whose sleds broke down off a trail in deep snow. Evink and a U.S. Forest Service officer followed snowmobile tracks and footprints. The temperature was around zero, and winds were reaching 30 mph.

Lt. Pete Wright says Evink is a “great example” of a well-trained conservation officer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

