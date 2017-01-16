CBS62[1]
2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Freezing Rain, Slick Roads Make For Messy Commute In Metro Detroit

January 16, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: weather

DETROIT (WWJ) — Conditions are starting to get slick on the roads and motorists are being told to slow down on their drive home Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a host of advisories for much of southeastern Michigan on Monday.

(photo: National Weather Service)

(photo: National Weather Service)

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Freezing rain is expected until around 10 p.m. Monday, producing a light glaze of ice as temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly raise overnight, resulting in a cold rain.

A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists should expect icy roads and use extra caution.

In Oakland County, fifty salt trucks hit the roads on Monday afternoon — about half of the county’s fleet.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

  1. Erly Pete says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    as opposed to Macomb county where the salt trucks are parked yet….

