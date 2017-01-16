Freezing Rain, Slick Roads Make For Messy Commute In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Conditions are starting to get slick on the roads and motorists are being told to slow down on their drive home Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a host of advisories for much of southeastern Michigan on Monday.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Freezing rain is expected until around 10 p.m. Monday, producing a light glaze of ice as temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly raise overnight, resulting in a cold rain.

A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists should expect icy roads and use extra caution.

In Oakland County, fifty salt trucks hit the roads on Monday afternoon — about half of the county’s fleet.

