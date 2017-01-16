2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Michigan Democrat Continues Fight Against Teens Using E-Cigarettes

January 16, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: health

LANSING (WWJ) — With the increased popularity of e-cigarettes, a Macomb County lawmaker is renewing his legislative efforts to tax the product and ban it from young smokers.

State Representative Henry Yanez (D-Sterling Heights) has been trying for years to regulate and tax the popular tobacco product, saying it’s a public health problem not only for older people, but for younger people too.

“We could be losing the Affordable Care Act — it’s going to have an impact on individual’s personal health and people are going to have to be more aware of their personal health,” Yanez told WWJ’s Tim Skubick.

Yanez is expected to introduce legislation that would ban e-cigarettes for young people within the next few months.

“We will raise revenue,” Yanez said. “The estimated increase in revenue will be about $20 million that will go to fund anti-tobacco programs as well as helping a number of different groups, including possibly seniors who are taking a hit on Medigap insurance.”

Though youth smoking rates are at an all-time low, more teenagers used e-cigarettes than smoked cigarettes in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The percentage of 12th-grade students who had ever used an e-cigarette increased from 4.7 to 16 percent from 2011 to 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia