Parts Of Michigan Get $1.3M To Help End Youth Homelessness

On The Money: Car Buyers Will Find Good Deals This YearU.S. car shoppers will find plentiful deals, relatively low interest rates and lots of high-tech choices in the market this year.

Guide: 2017 North American International Auto Show In DetroitSee more than 500 vehicles on display, representing the most innovative designs in the world and experience North America's largest and most prestigious automotive showcase.

Obama's EPA Moves To Preserve Gas Mileage RequirementsThe move in the waning days of the Obama administration brought protests from the industry, which accused the agency of playing politics with a rushed determination.

Auto Show Concepts: Would You Build Them Or Forget Them? [PHOTOS]As show visitors check out these concepts they should ask themselves: Would I build it or bag it?