Pilot Escapes Burning Plane That Went Off Runway In Howell

HOWELL (WWJ) — A pilot escaped after his small plane went off a runway and crashed, catching fire.

It happened late Monday morning at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near M-59 and Grand River Ave. in Howell. Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder said the pilot was the only one on board at the time.

“We will be doing a full investigation on the incident, but right now obviously we’re just dealing with the fire and getting that under control,” Warder said. “And then once we do that, an investigation will be completed.”

The pilot was able to exit the plane, which caught fire. He is being treated for minor injuries.

People who work near the airport tell WWJ there was freezing rain off-and-on, but it’s too early to say if that played a role in the accident.

