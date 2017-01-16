2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Shopper’s Death Raises Questions About Big-Box Lots

January 16, 2017 5:13 PM

ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case that could have sweeping consequences for big-box stores in the state.

The case was filed by the family of Virginia Rawluszki, who eventually died of her injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in the marked crosswalk of a Menards home improvement store in Bay City in 2011. Her family said Menards should have installed stop signs to slow down traffic at the crosswalk.

But Menards said the risk of being hit in a parking lot is open and obvious — a key legal standard that typically protects property owners from liability under Michigan law. During arguments last week, Justice Robert Young Jr. noted that conditions would need to be “unreasonably dangerous” to get over that threshold.

“This is an issue which affects nearly every commercial property owner in this state,” Menards attorney Alan Sullivan said in a court filing, summing up the significance of the case.

Rawluszki was leaving a Menards store when she was hit. She suffered a brain injury that eventually led to her death in 2013 at age 72. The driver said he was blinded by sun and didn’t see the woman when he cut through an empty parking spot and entered the crosswalk.

A Bay County judge refused Menards’ request to dismiss the lawsuit, and the state appeals court upheld the decision in 2015.

Sullivan told the Supreme Court that the marked crosswalk acts as a warning for shoppers and drivers but shouldn’t be considered a total “zone of safety.”

“It’s a lot like a step or a curb,” he said. “Yes, something could happen. You could trip and you could fall. Most of the time you’re going to traverse it without any difficulty at all.”

Philip Ellison, an attorney for Rawluszki’s family, urged the justices to let the lower court rulings stand and let a jury determine liability, if any.

“They put in a crosswalk that doesn’t meet the standard in the industry,” Ellison said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia