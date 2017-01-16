Woman, 20, Dies In Sledding Accident At Boyne Mountain

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff says a Detroit-area woman has died after falling off a sled and into a building at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Sheriff’s Charles Vondra says 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff of Grosse Pointe Park died at a hospital following the accident about 3 a.m. Sunday. She had been staying with family and friends at a private condominium at the northern Michigan resort.

Vondra says Ottenhoff was traveling at a high speed when she either fell or jumped from a round orange saucer. Her momentum carried her another 30 yards before she struck the building,

Boyne Mountain president and general manager Ed Grice issued a statement saying the resort doesn’t allow the use of any form of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.