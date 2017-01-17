57-Year-Old Southfield Man Missing Since Last Month

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips in the case of a missing Southfield man who suffers from a mental health illness.

James Bailey, 57, has left home for a few days in the past, but not this long, family members say.

He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in the area of 11 Mile Rd. and Evergreen and is known to frequent the area of 8 Mile and Greenfield.

Bailey has psychiatric problems, police said, and is not believed to be taking his medications.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue coat, dark blue athletic pants with a white stripe down the side, and black and gray gym shoes. Police said he “is very non-aggressive.”

Anyone who may have seen this missing man or who may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.