Benefits Of Being A Union Roofer

By Allen Foster

When you’re watching a movie and that moment comes when the characters finally decide to stand together to face the insurmountable odds, that’s when you feel it. It starts in your chest and crescendos into whatever it is that makes people rise up and cheer. Hope becomes a palpable thing. There’s resolve in unity and strength in numbers; a team can accomplish that which is truly impossible for the individual to achieve.

The benefits of being a union member start with that very feeling. There’s a pride that comes from knowing you are part of something larger than yourself. Being on a winning team, having a place where you fit in, knowing you have a voice, and realizing that someone has your back—those are all vital elements that allow you to focus on your work and excel at your job. But those are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many other benefits to joining a union that have even more of a tangible impact on your life, your family, and your future.

Apprenticeship And Training



When you hire a union roofer, it means the work will be done right. Thus, as a union worker, you will receive extensive training and apprentice to ensure each job is completed with the highest caliber of craftsmanship.

Safety First



In a union, safety is the primary concern. Not only will you receive training to learn how to stay safe on the job, but those practices will also be reinforced until they turn into good working habits.

Pay



As a union member, not only will you be able to earn higher wages than non-union workers, but there will also be increases and incentives built into your advancement that will protect you from being taken advantage of financially over the coming years.

Education



The union has a commitment to higher education. As part of the union, you may be eligible for scholarship money that can be used in order to continue your education.

Healthcare



When you meet the required milestones, as a union worker, you will be eligible for healthcare coverage, either under a national plan or through the local union’s own plan.

A Unified Voice



The union has the ability to be heard in environments and situations where an individual’s voice gets lost. Being part of a union allows you to work together with your members and leaders to foster positive change in legislation for working families.