2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Benefits Of Being A Union Roofer

January 17, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: SMRCA

By Allen Foster

When you’re watching a movie and that moment comes when the characters finally decide to stand together to face the insurmountable odds, that’s when you feel it. It starts in your chest and crescendos into whatever it is that makes people rise up and cheer. Hope becomes a palpable thing. There’s resolve in unity and strength in numbers; a team can accomplish that which is truly impossible for the individual to achieve.

The benefits of being a union member start with that very feeling. There’s a pride that comes from knowing you are part of something larger than yourself. Being on a winning team, having a place where you fit in, knowing you have a voice, and realizing that someone has your back—those are all vital elements that allow you to focus on your work and excel at your job. But those are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many other benefits to joining a union that have even more of a tangible impact on your life, your family, and your future.

Apprenticeship And Training

When you hire a union roofer, it means the work will be done right. Thus, as a union worker, you will receive extensive training and apprentice to ensure each job is completed with the highest caliber of craftsmanship.

Safety First

In a union, safety is the primary concern. Not only will you receive training to learn how to stay safe on the job, but those practices will also be reinforced until they turn into good working habits.

Pay

As a union member, not only will you be able to earn higher wages than non-union workers, but there will also be increases and incentives built into your advancement that will protect you from being taken advantage of financially over the coming years.

Education

The union has a commitment to higher education. As part of the union, you may be eligible for scholarship money that can be used in order to continue your education.

Healthcare

When you meet the required milestones, as a union worker, you will be eligible for healthcare coverage, either under a national plan or through the local union’s own plan.

A Unified Voice

The union has the ability to be heard in environments and situations where an individual’s voice gets lost. Being part of a union allows you to work together with your members and leaders to foster positive change in legislation for working families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia