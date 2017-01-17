Bought Milk In The Last 14 Years? You’re Entitled To Cash In Class Action Settlement

2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

January 17, 2017 9:33 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’ve bought milk in Michigan in the past 14 years, you may be entitled to a cash payment as part of a class action settlement.

Michigan is one of 15 states involved in the $52 million class action lawsuit, which accuses dairy farmers of price-fixing.

As part of the settlement, Michiganders who purchased milk or fresh milk dairy products (including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream) at any time since 2003 may be eligible to receive cash awards of up to $70 for individuals or hundreds of dollars for organizations.

Claims must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2017 for processing. To submit a claim, visit boughtmilk.com.

Other states included in the settlement are: Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The actual amount received will be based on the number of valid claims submitted. No proof of purchase is needed.

The evidence presented accuses the dairy farmers participating in an alleged antitrust conspiracy by engaging in the premature slaughtering of dairy cows in their herds. By reducing herds, they were able to maintaining higher product prices. The defendants deny the allegations but have decided to settle to avoid a trial.

