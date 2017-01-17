2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Caught On Camera: Suspect Robs K-Mart Twice, Exits Through Back Room [VIDEO]

January 17, 2017 11:10 AM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police in Westland are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with two robberies at a K-Mart store.

Police say both retail incidents occurred on December 15. In both instances the suspect exited the K-Mart through a back room with items that he did not purchase.

This suspect is wanted in connection with two thefts at K-Mart in Westland.

This suspect is wanted in connection with two thefts at K-Mart in Westland.

 

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, 25- to 35-years of age, wearing a dark-colored winter coat with a hood. He was seen leaving in a bronze or brown Chevrolet Impala or Caprice that was driven by another unknown suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 734-722-9600.

