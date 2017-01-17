Countdown To I-75 Shutdown: Southbound Lanes From Downtown To Downriver Closing In 3 Weeks

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ready or not: The major road construction project on I-75 in Detroit and Downriver will begin in less than three weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that southbound I-75 will shut down from I-96 to Northline Road during the weekend of Feb. 4 as part of a $200 million project, which will include removing and replacing all concrete on the Rouge River bridge.

The work on southbound I-75 is expected to take place over two years.

The detour begins at I-96 in Detroit to Northline Road in 2017; during 2018, the detour will be from I-96 to Sibley Road. Only southbound I-75 will be closed during the two-year period while northbound I-75 will remain open at all times.

MDOT says the decision to close one direction of I-75 is based on multiple factors, including:

• Speed: Rebuilding one side of the bridge at a time without traffic present will result in the project being completed in the shortest amount of time.

• Cost: The shorter project duration resulting from rebuilding one side of bridge at a time will result in the lowest overall project cost.

• Safety: If the bridge was constructed in sections with both directions of traffic sharing one side, there wouldn’t be adequate room for emergency crews to respond to incidents on the bridge.

• Mobility: Maintaining limited two-way traffic on one side of freeway would cause back-ups in both directions, as opposed to one direction.

• Quality: Rebuilding one side of the bridge at a time will allow construction to proceed without interruption since there will be no need to maintain traffic. The decreased vibrations from nearby traffic will result in the best quality workmanship.

• Duration: By closing southbound I-75, construction activity will move faster since not as much time and effort will be needed to shift traffic.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

