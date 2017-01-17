2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Dallas Stars Jamie Benn Flips Out And Breaks Multiple Sticks [VIDEO]

January 17, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn

JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres hoped to get a spark from the return of Tyler Ennis.

They didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.

Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period and Jack Eichel had the final two goals and the Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

It was Ennis’ first game back after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

“It’s great to have Enzo back. He’s such a skilled player and he makes everyone around him better,” Eichel said. “It’s awesome to see him back healthy. He obviously adds a new dynamic to our team.”

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.

Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

“They jumped on us early,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Their energy was a lot better in the game than ours was. That was about as slow as I’ve seen our team.”

The Stars entered the game ranked 29th in the NHL in penalty killing, and fell behind Buffalo by allowing two power-play goals in two chances.

Dallas has killed 74.3 percent of its penalties this season. Buffalo is at 74.4 percent after the Stars didn’t score on their only power play.

Stars captain Jamie Benn showed his frustration late in the second period when he snapped one stick over his knee and smashed another one on the bench. Benn had three of the Stars’ 12 giveaways. He has one point and is a minus-3 in three games since returning from a lower-body injury.

“I think it’s contagious and it runs through the team,” Benn said. “So I definitely need to do a better job with body language and definitely my play on the ice.”

Ruff noticed Benn was struggling and took him off the top line in the third period.

“It almost seemed every time he had the puck, something bad happened,” said Ruff, the former Sabres coach.

Eichel gave the Sabres a 3-1 lead 7:07 into the second period when he scored from the left side of the net on a power play. It was Eichel’s first goal in five games. He scored again into an empty net with 9.3 seconds left for his third two-goal game of the season.

Buffalo built a 2-0 lead in the first 13 minutes.

Ennis took the first shot of the game and beat Lehtonen with a wrist shot from the right circle.

“I got a goal early, but I was still pretty rusty,” Ennis said. “I can play a lot better. There’s still an extra step, a little more pop in my skating.”

McCabe got his first goal of the season on a power play with 7:26 remaining in the first when he intercepted Benn’s clearing pass and took a slap shot from the high slot.

Buffalo’s Taylor Fedun had a goal disallowed prior to the power play when it was ruled that Lehtonen touched the puck after a delayed penalty on Faksa for hooking.

Faksa poked in the rebound off Jiri Hudler’s slap shot that hit the post to make it 2-1 with 4:46 remaining in the first period.

The Stars appeared to tie the game 1:38 into the second period when Patrick Eaves tipped in Stephen Johns’ long shot. But Sabres coach Dan Bylsma successfully challenged that Eaves was offside.

NOTES: Eichel set career highs with 10 shots on goal and 13 faceoff wins. The Sabres are 6-0-1 this season when Eichel scores. … Sam Reinhart assisted on Eichel’s goal and has 13 points in his past 13 games. … Stars D Jamie Oleksiak missed his third straight game with a hand injury. … Buffalo recalled F Cal O’Reilly from the minors on Saturday. O’Reilly entered the lineup in place of Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy scratch). … The Stars allowed a goal on each of the first three shots in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Minnesota. They are 3-13-5 when allowing the first goal this season. … The Sabres have won their past five games against Western Conference teams. … Both teams played the first game of a back-to-back.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Rangers on Tuesday

Sabres: At Toronto on Tuesday

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia