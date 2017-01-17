Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Plays Golf In Barely There Bikini [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I am lucky enough to have a summer birthday, which means I always take the day off so I can enjoy myself on the golf course.

It appears that former WWE Diva, who went by the name Kelly Kelly and now goes by her real name Barbie Blank, also had the same idea.

She celebrated her 30th birthday this past weekend and did so on a golf course wearing her thong bikini and Adidas shell toes — and that’s it — while on a golf course. I golf fully clothed on my birthday, and you’re welcome for that.

Luckily for us, Blank wanted to share her good time and good looks with the world so she snapped pics and put them on her Instagram account.

Isn't this normal golf attire!? #dirty30 #eldorado A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Enough said #casamigos @casamigos #dirty30 A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Threes company #casamigos @casamigos @ssouray @adamburish37 #dirty30 A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

She was also able to hit up the beach for her birthday as well.

Threes company #casamigos @casamigos @ssouray @adamburish37 #dirty30 A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Blank, who now appears on the E! show WAGS, is still one of my favorite WWE Divas of all-time. Who is your favorite?