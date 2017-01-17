2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Plays Golf In Barely There Bikini [VIDEO]

January 17, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Barbie Blank, Kelly Kelly

By: Evan Jankens
I am lucky enough to have a summer birthday, which means I always take the day off so I can enjoy myself on the golf course.

It appears that former WWE Diva, who went by the name Kelly Kelly and now goes by her real name Barbie Blank, also had the same idea.

She celebrated her 30th birthday this past weekend and did so on a golf course wearing her thong bikini and Adidas shell toes — and that’s it — while on a golf course. I golf fully clothed on my birthday, and you’re welcome for that.

Luckily for us, Blank wanted to share her good time and good looks with the world so she snapped pics and put them on her Instagram account.

Isn't this normal golf attire!? #dirty30 #eldorado

A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on

Enough said #casamigos @casamigos #dirty30

A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on

Threes company #casamigos @casamigos @ssouray @adamburish37 #dirty30

A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on

She was also able to hit up the beach for her birthday as well.

Threes company #casamigos @casamigos @ssouray @adamburish37 #dirty30

A photo posted by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on

Blank, who now appears on the E! show WAGS, is still one of my favorite WWE Divas of all-time. Who is your favorite?

