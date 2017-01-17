Gigantic Gator Spotted In Florida But Is It Real? [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

In 2017 people can photo shop just about anything into a video.

I’m not sure if that is what happened in this video in Polk County, Fla.

The video shows a hand full of photographers waiting for something to cross their path. But what they are waiting for is a humongous gator casually walking across their path.

Kim Joiner posted the video to her Facebook, claiming the video wasn’t photoshopped and adding, “He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too.”

The only question that needs to be asked: Do you think the video is real?