Man’s Nude, Bullet-Riddled Body Found On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit have more questions than answers after a nude man was found shot to death on the city’s west side.
The man’s body was found around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday near Vassar Drive and Faust Avenue, in a neighborhood along the Southfield Freeway just north of 7 Mile Road.
Police say the unidentified man was nude with multiple gunshot wounds. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing.
