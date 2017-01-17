2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Man’s Nude, Bullet-Riddled Body Found On Detroit’s West Side

January 17, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit have more questions than answers after a nude man was found shot to death on the city’s west side.

The man’s body was found around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday near Vassar Drive and Faust Avenue, in a neighborhood along the Southfield Freeway just north of 7 Mile Road.

Police say the unidentified man was nude with multiple gunshot wounds. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

