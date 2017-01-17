Man’s Nude, Bullet-Riddled Body Found On Detroit’s West Side

GM Announces $1 Billion Factory Investment With 1,500 New JobsIn addition, GM is confirming that another supplier has committed to make components for GM’s next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan, moving 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the U.S.

AP Source: GM To Announce $1 Billion Factory Investment, New JobsThe investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it's apparently been planned for months.

On The Money: Car Buyers Will Find Good Deals This YearU.S. car shoppers will find plentiful deals, relatively low interest rates and lots of high-tech choices in the market this year.

Guide: 2017 North American International Auto Show In DetroitSee more than 500 vehicles on display, representing the most innovative designs in the world and experience North America's largest and most prestigious automotive showcase.