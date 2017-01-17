2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Coach Takes Medical Leave

January 17, 2017 9:36 PM

EAST LANSING (AP) – Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is taking an indefinite medical leave of absence.

The school announced Tuesday associate head coach Amaka Agugua will lead the team as interim head coach.

Merchant fainted during a game Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests and kept overnight as a precaution. She felt similar symptoms Saturday following a game at Rutgers, and stayed in New Jersey for tests at a hospital.

Merchant did not coach on Jan. 4 at Purdue before returning for the following three games.

The 47-year-old Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State. She helped the Spartans win their first outright Big Ten title in 2011, and shared a conference championship in 2014.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia