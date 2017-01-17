Police Search For 66-Year-Old Man Who Said He Was Lost In Livonia

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 66-year-old man who told his family he was lost in Livonia.

Felemori Sanogo was last seen in the area of 7 Mile and Haggerty roads around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Relatives told police Sanogo indicated he was lost, so they instructed him to stay put and wait for them at that location. When they arrived in the area, Sanogo was nowhere to be found. All further attempts to contact Sanogo have been unsuccessful.

Police say Sanogo is driving a 1998 Honda Accord with Michigan license plate CPK2263.

Sanogo is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown and white plaid sweater, black jeans and a tan baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Sanogo, or who has any other information, is asked to call 911 or contact police at 734-466-2470.