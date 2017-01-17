CBS62[1]
2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Roseville Woman Charged With Stabbing Boyfriend As He Slept

January 17, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: roseville
Batina Jackson (credit: Roseville police)

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Roseville woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend after he refused to take their relationship further has been arraigned on an attempted murder charge.

Batina Jackson, 29, appeared in 39th District Court for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault with intent to murder. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Investigators said Jackson got into an argument with her boyfriend earlier Sunday over the victim’s refusal to make a commitment to Jackson as they had only been dating a short time.

Police said the woman returned later that night and stabbed the man several times with a steak knife while he slept. Police said the man awoke to “severe pain,” discovered Jackson was attacking him and fled the home.

The boyfriend, whose names has not been released, remained hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday and is expected to recover. He told police what happened but that Jackson had never been violent toward him in the past.

Jackson is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 bond and faces u to life in prison if convicted as charged.

She is due back in court for a preliminary exam on Feb. 1.

