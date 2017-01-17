Snyder To Give 7th State Of The State Address To Legislature

LANSING (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder will deliver his seventh State of the State address to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature.

The Republican’s speech Tuesday night comes a year after he devoted much of his address to discussing Flint’s water emergency at a time he faced heavy criticism for failures that led to and prolonged the crisis.

Hear Snyder’s State of the State address at 7 p.m. on WWJ-950 and CBSDetroit.com.

He will again surely discuss Flint, where officials say lead levels continue to decrease. The state has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars toward the man-made disaster.

Snyder has been tight-lipped about his speech. But he has spoken often of how Flint’s woes should spur a commitment to replacing aging water pipes and other infrastructure across Michigan.

Funding is an issue. His call last year for $165 million resulted in $5 million instead.

