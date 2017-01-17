Suspect Wanted In Detroit Shooting: Do You Recognize This Man? [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are hoping someone might be able to identify a suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 8. According to police, a 25-year-old man was standing in front of a local business, waiting for his friends, when a lone armed suspect ran past and fired shots, striking the man multiple times.

Police believe the victim was an unintended target of the shooting. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black skull-cap with the letters “OTF” embroidered on it, and a green Army-type fatigue jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1135. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.