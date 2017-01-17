2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

The Safe House: Should You Have One?

January 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: guardianalarm

By Lori Melton

Home automation and remote home security monitoring have become a popular trend for today’s tech-savvy homeowners who reside in the current Smart Home age. You can turn lights on and off via control systems like Insteon. You can program and manage your thermostat with NEST and watch and control home security cameras with a Guardian security system, all from a smartphone or tablet.

Some homeowners have taken home security a step further by incorporating a panic room inside their home, to serve as a heavy-duty bunker against an attack, an intruder or extreme weather. Some panic rooms are openly visible, while others are hidden behind a bookshelf, stairway or some other hidden passage.

KMK Promes blends home automation and the panic or “safe room” concept and takes it to a whole new stratosphere with the “Safe House.” It’s a virtual concrete fortress that requires matching multiple security entrance codes before entry is allowed. Then, the entire home “opens.” A drawbridge lowers to connect to a swimming pool, automated walls move, remote shutters open and an aluminate gate rises to reveal an expansive garden. When it’s closed, the massive concrete structure reduces to a gigantic square.

This kind of ultimate modern fortress is truly innovative in its design and could probably serve any number of wealthy and/or eccentric home buyers well. The concept is arguably rather sci-fi in design, but extremely clever. Clearing multiple passcodes for entry is more difficult than just entering one passcode or turning a key. And, when you go away, the entire house is closed up like a huge, square, reinforced fireproof safe or safety box. You don’t just lock your door; the entire premises goes on an airtight, impenetrable lockdown.

While this type of advanced security home doesn’t seem like it would appeal to the masses (we can’t see a developer build a subdivision full of them), it’s still fun to entertain the idea of a “Transformers”-style house. Similar to Optimus Prime and Bumblebee morphing from enormous galaxy-defending robots into high-speed vehicles, the Safe House morphs from a Minecraft cube-shaped dwelling into a sprawling concrete domain. Pretty cool, huh?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia