Third Person Dies Following Crash Near Lansing

January 17, 2017 8:31 AM

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a third family member has died following a crash earlier this month on an icy roadway near Lansing.

Ingham County sheriff’s officials say the family of four from Eaton Rapids was traveling east on I-96 in Alaiedon Township on Jan. 7 when their vehicle slid off the road, flipped and struck a tree.

A 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The Lansing State Journal reports her father died a few days later and the sheriff’s department says her mother died Sunday. The girl’s 11-year-old sister was injured in the crash, which happened amid snowy, icy conditions.

Family friend Shannon Murray tells WILX-TV that it has been “tragedy after tragedy” for the family.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

