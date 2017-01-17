Third Person Dies Following Crash Near Lansing

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a third family member has died following a crash earlier this month on an icy roadway near Lansing.
Ingham County sheriff’s officials say the family of four from Eaton Rapids was traveling east on I-96 in Alaiedon Township on Jan. 7 when their vehicle slid off the road, flipped and struck a tree.
A 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The Lansing State Journal reports her father died a few days later and the sheriff’s department says her mother died Sunday. The girl’s 11-year-old sister was injured in the crash, which happened amid snowy, icy conditions.
Family friend Shannon Murray tells WILX-TV that it has been “tragedy after tragedy” for the family.
