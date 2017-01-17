CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Vanek Understands The Criticism, ‘Especially In This Market’

January 17, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Jeff Blashill, Thomas Vanek, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Thomas Vanek has no illusions about the expectations for the Red Wings. The organization’s winning culture was part of the reason he signed here in the offseason.

So with the Wings having won 19 times through 44 games and loitering in the bottom of the standings, Vanek isn’t surprised by their number of detractors.

“I understand, from the outside, the criticism when you look at this team and say it’s not a playoff team — at times the way we play, we’re probably not. You guys (the media) are right,” he said. “But the good thing here is we have great leadership, we do believe in each other. We know we have to get better and work, but when we do things right we can win games against the best of them.”

The Wings proved as much in their prior two contests, notching home victories over the Penguins and the Canadiens, two of the leaders in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, Vanek knows the team has a long way to go to extend its 25-year playoff steak and perhaps quiet some of its critics.

Asked where he hears most of the criticism, Vanek smiled and replied, “From you guys, right here.”

“It’s normal,” he went on. “I think we expect a lot from us too. Especially in this market, they don’t know what missing the playoffs is,” Vanek said. “But again, I think the leadership is great in here. If we win one, lose one, we don’t get too high, too low. We try to get better each day and when we play like we can, we’re right there with every team.”

The Wings are four points out of the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and six points out of the final wild card spot in the East. They have 38 games remaining.

“There’s a long way to go,” Vanek said. “Again, I wish we’d be higher in the standings, but it is what it is and we’re just going to keep going here. Like I said, we need to win games, we all know it. That’s two good home wins and the next ten games are huge for us.”

Much of the Wings’ frustration this season has come on home ice. They’re just 9-10-3 at the Joe, where they’ll play five of their next seven games. They had played ten of their previous 11 on the road prior to Saturday night’s win over Pittsburgh.

“Overall our home record isn’t good and I think that’s one thing we talked about coming off a long road trip, establishing home ice again,” Vanek said. “It’s two big wins but we need a lot more here.”

As much as Vanek talks about leadership and experience, the Wings seem to get younger and greener by the week. Jared Coreau has begun to stake his claim in goal while Nick Jensen seems to have locked down a spot on the blue line, joining Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou and Dylan Larkin in a nascent crop of players that’s learning on the fly.

“I don’t think we’re quite over the hump yet, but we’re a fragile team, a team that’s trying to learn to win,” Vanek said. “We have some great leadership and then we have young guys that haven’t been there, done that and when you’re losing it’s tough. So I think we’re trying to learn how to build confidence, how to win games in a row. That’s two for us and we got some big games coming up here before the break.”

Back-to-back wins over the Penguins and Canadiens could be the shot of confidence the Wings need.

“There’s no question that we know where those teams are at in the standings,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “So when you’re able to beat those teams and I think in a lot of ways outplay them, you walk out and say, ‘When we play the right way, we can be a really good hockey team.’ I think we know that, but it certainly helps when you have the results.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia