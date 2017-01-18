2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

19-Year-Old Woman Accuses Warren Police Of Mistreatment

January 18, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Warren

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A 19-year-old woman alleges her encounter with Warren police turned violent while she was arrested on charges for minor in possession and disturbing the peace.

Gabrielle Stokes says the incident occurred during a small party she hosted at her apartment for a friend on Jan. 3. Stokes, the daughter of singer Sara Stokes, alleges she was dragged from the party screaming.

The Macomb Community College basketball captain spoke of the incident at a news conference Tuesday with her right arm in a sling and casts on both wrists and forearms.

“…I was being treated worse than a dog,” she told reporters. “Never even read my rights; never even said you’re under arrest for nothing. I’m just asking…before they snatched me out of my apartment, they asked me to step outside my apartment. I said for what, why? And then they automatically snatched me of out my apartment.”

Warren police have declined to comment on the allegations due to an open investigation, but Sgt. Stephen Mills said the department has not received a formal written complaint from Gabrielle Stokes.

Adam Clements, Stokes’ lawyer, said his client pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and posted a $1,000 cash bond.

