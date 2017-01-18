Adams Joins Nelson As Latest Question In Packers WR Group

2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

January 18, 2017 5:35 PM
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says receiver Davante Adams may not practice until Saturday because of an ankle injury, the latest question for a receiving group that may also be without Jordy Nelson for the NFC championship game.

Adams got hurt in the 34-31 win last week over the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year wideout had a breakout regular season with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

McCarthy said that Adams would focus on rehab during practice on Wednesday, as would Nelson. Nelson missed the Cowboys game with injured ribs.

Nelson led the NFL this season with 14 touchdown catches. He was quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top target this season with 97 catches for 1,257 yards.

The Packers face the Falcons in the NFC title game on Sunday.

