2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

After Scuffle, Rider Leaves The Court As Sienna Coach Left Shaking Hands With The Air [VIDEO]

January 18, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: rider, Sienna

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Lavon Long had a career-high 29 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds and Siena beat Rider 78-68 on Tuesday night in a game marred by a fight near the end of the fourth quarter .

After a foul was called on Norville Carey with 2:03 to play, a scuffle ensued culminating with a Rider’s Anthony Durham punching Siena’s Marquis Wright. The two players were ejected and technical fouls were called on Siena’s Khalil Richard and coach Jimmy Patsos. Rider coach Kevin Baggett and Stevie Jordan were also assigned technical fouls.

Wright and Javion Ogunyemi added 12 points apiece and Brett Bisping scored 11 with six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Bisping, Long and Wright each made three 3-pointers.

Siena (8-11, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) trailed 45-40 at the break but Long had a putback and then hit a 3 before Bisping made a 3-pointer to give the Saints a three-point lead. Carey’s jumper put Rider back up by one with 15 minutes to go, but Bisping hit another 3 to spark a 17-2 run that made it 65-51 and the Broncs trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Thomas had 20 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan scored 11 with 11 assists for the Broncs (11-8, 4-4), who have lost three in a row.

Siena made 23 of 46 shots, including 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from 3-point range, and 22 of 28 free throws. Rider shot 38.2 percent overall and hit 10 of 15 foul shots.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia