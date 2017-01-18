2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Astronaut Shares Incredible Image Of Detroit From Space [PHOTO]

January 18, 2017 8:19 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has one of the most beautiful Instagram accounts, hands down.

Kimbrough is the commander of the Expedition 50 crew, which is currently at the International Space Station. On Tuesday, he shared a photo taken from outer space of southeastern Michigan and northern Ohio.

Detroit clearly outshines its neighbors Toledo and Cleveland.

Good morning USA! Detroit – Toledo – Cleveland.

A photo posted by Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) on

Can you believe how bright Detroit looks from space?

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was also impressed by the image, tweeting to Kimbrough: “Great shot! Our city is looking good from down here, too. We’d love for you to visit and get a closer look.” No word if Kimbrough will take him up on that offer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia