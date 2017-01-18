Astronaut Shares Incredible Image Of Detroit From Space [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has one of the most beautiful Instagram accounts, hands down.

Kimbrough is the commander of the Expedition 50 crew, which is currently at the International Space Station. On Tuesday, he shared a photo taken from outer space of southeastern Michigan and northern Ohio.

Detroit clearly outshines its neighbors Toledo and Cleveland.

Good morning USA! Detroit – Toledo – Cleveland. A photo posted by Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Can you believe how bright Detroit looks from space?

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was also impressed by the image, tweeting to Kimbrough: “Great shot! Our city is looking good from down here, too. We’d love for you to visit and get a closer look.” No word if Kimbrough will take him up on that offer.