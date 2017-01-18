2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Chris Chelios And Michael Fulmer Signing Autographs In Metro Detroit This Weekend

January 18, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Chris Chelios, detroit, Dylan Larkin, Michael Fulmer

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you are a memorabilia collector like myself, then this is the blog for you.

This week and into the weekend is jam-packed with opportunities to meet some of Detroit’s great athletes.

DC Sports will be bringing in another young gun this weekend as ROY and Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer will be signing for the fans.

If that isn’t enough for you, Motor City Sports Gallery is holding a signing for HOF Red Wing defenseman Chris Chelios, as well as current Red Wings players Gustav Nyquist, All-Star Frans Nielsen and Jared Coreau.

Thursday February 16, Detroit Red Wings superstar Dylan Larkin will be signing autographs at DC Sports in Lakeside Mall.

And of course don’t forget that this Saturday is TigerFest, the fan extravaganza at Comerica Park. Just about all of your favorite Tiger players will be in attendance.

