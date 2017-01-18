2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Habitat For Humanity Detroit Laying Off Staff, Shuts Stores

January 18, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Habitat for Humanity

DETROIT (AP) – Habitat for Humanity Detroit is restructuring its operations in a move that includes layoffs and closing two discount stores.

The number of affected employees wasn’t disclosed in Tuesday’s announcement.

The agency’s Executive Director Ken Cockrel Jr. says in a statement that financial issues include a mortgage delinquency rate more than 40 percent among its homeowners and a large number of empty homes. He says Habitat Detroit ReStore locations weren’t profitable.

The agency’s board has approved a strategic action plan that includes short and long-term strategies for getting more resources, restructuring finances and assessing its current business model.

The affiliate of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity International says it hopes to see staff levels increase by early spring, open a new ReStore location and reorganize the agency.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia