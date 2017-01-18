Habitat For Humanity Detroit Laying Off Staff, Shuts Stores

DETROIT (AP) – Habitat for Humanity Detroit is restructuring its operations in a move that includes layoffs and closing two discount stores.

The number of affected employees wasn’t disclosed in Tuesday’s announcement.

The agency’s Executive Director Ken Cockrel Jr. says in a statement that financial issues include a mortgage delinquency rate more than 40 percent among its homeowners and a large number of empty homes. He says Habitat Detroit ReStore locations weren’t profitable.

The agency’s board has approved a strategic action plan that includes short and long-term strategies for getting more resources, restructuring finances and assessing its current business model.

The affiliate of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity International says it hopes to see staff levels increase by early spring, open a new ReStore location and reorganize the agency.

