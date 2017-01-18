Governor’s State Of The State Omits Mention Of President-Elect Trump

LANSING (WWJ) – Something was missing from Tuesday night’s State of the State address by Governor Rick Snyder – any mention of President-elect Donald Trump by name.

Snyder had three chances to mention the incoming president during his speech — but he did not.

By his own admission Snyder has no relationship with Donald Trump reports WWJ’s Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick and his name was never mentioned in his speech.

Is the omission a lost opportunity for building bridges of communication between the state and the incoming president?

State Sen. Joe Hune says it most likely does not make a difference and it wasn’t lost opportunity. “I don’t think, I don’t think so at all, as you know, the governor – he’s never combative and it’s never an adversarial way he runs his administration. So, he’ll do his best to be cordial and he’ll work with Trump.”