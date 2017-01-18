Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania Cooperate On Automated Vehicles

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – State government, universities and researchers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania are teaming up on efforts to develop connected and automated vehicles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says Wednesday the “Smart Belt Coalition” includes the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as well as the American Center for Mobility in Michigan.

Officials say they’re working on a strategic plan that includes automation in construction zones and commercial freight.

“This initiative highlights the collaboration we know will be necessary as mobility evolves at an exponential pace,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “Working closely with our colleagues in neighboring states will pay dividends for all of us while we continue to leverage our existing partnerships with universities and the American Center for Mobility.”

According to a news release, the SBC was formed to the following:

Establish a high-profile, high-impact, and long-distance network of transportation innovations in connected automation.

Support testing and deployment of various applications of connected and automated vehicles.

Operate connected and automated applications on varying terrain during all weather conditions.

Validate innovations across a diversity of urban and rural roadways.

Share data for research and future deployment of technologies.

Provide a forum for key transportation decision-makers.

Seek joint funding opportunities for large-scale transportation research and implementation projects.

The coalition includes the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Carnegie Mellon University and others.