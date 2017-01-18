NY Businessman Recovering After Plane Crash In Michigan

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York businessman is recovering from injuries suffered when his private jet slid off an icy runway at a Michigan airport.

Authorities say 60-year-old Peter Zeliff of Batavia in Genesee County was at the controls of his twin-engine aircraft when the crash occurred Monday morning after he landed at a small airport in Howell, 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

The aircraft’s wings sheared off and caught fire. Zeliff was pulled from the overturned fuselage by witnesses who included Howell’s mayor.

Kathy Zeliff told Michigan’s Livingston Daily that her husband suffered a back injury and remains hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

She said he flew his Textron 525C commuter jet to Michigan to pick up supplies for his company, P.W. Minor, a 150-year-old shoe company in Batavia.

