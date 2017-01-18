2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Outfielder Guyer Signs 2-Year Deal With Indians

January 18, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Guyer, cleveland indians

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Outfielder Brandon Guyer has signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Indians.

The deal includes a club option for 2019.

Guyer was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade on Aug. 1 and he provided offensive punch and defensive depth down the stretch as the Indians won the AL Central and made the World Series for the first time since 1997.

Guyer, who will turn 31 on Jan. 28, batted .333 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for Cleveland. Overall, he batted .266 nine homers and 32 RBIs in 101 games.

He led the majors by being hit by pitches 31 times — the most for any player in history with fewer than 400 at-bats. Guyer also led the majors in that category in 2015.

Guyer was eligible for salary arbitration and the sides exchanged figures last week before working out the new contract.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

