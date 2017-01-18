Police Search For Man Who Disappeared After Walking Out Of Detroit Store

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who seemingly vanished after walking out of a store on the city’s east side.

Police say Edward Long was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 in the area of Houston-Whittier and Hayes streets. He left a store at the location and hasn’t been heard from since, according to police.

Officials are especially concerned because Long is in poor mental condition and needs medication.

Long is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5’9″ tall and 240 pounds with short hair, a goatee and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black coat with black fur hood, black t-shirt, black jeans and black boots.

Anyone who sees Long or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-1616.