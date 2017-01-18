2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Police Search For Man Who Disappeared After Walking Out Of Detroit Store

January 18, 2017 8:42 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who seemingly vanished after walking out of a store on the city’s east side.

Edward Long was reported missing in Detroit on Jan. 16, 2017. (police handout)

Edward Long was reported missing in Detroit on Jan. 16, 2017. (police handout)

Police say Edward Long was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 in the area of Houston-Whittier and Hayes streets. He left a store at the location and hasn’t been heard from since, according to police.

Officials are especially concerned because Long is in poor mental condition and needs medication.

Long is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5’9″ tall and 240 pounds with short hair, a goatee and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black coat with black fur hood, black t-shirt, black jeans and black boots.

 

Anyone who sees Long or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia