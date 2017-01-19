13-Year-Old Detroit Boy Struck By Car While Walking To School

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car and injured as he was walking to school on the city’s east side.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday along 7 Mile Road just east of Hayes Street.

The boy was walking to Denby High School, on Kelly Road between Morang Avenue and Houston-Whittier Street, when he was struck. He received what were described as non-life threatening injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver involved stopped at the scene.

13-yr-old boy hit on his way to #DenbyHighSschool. I'm live on @WWJ950 at 9:04 with the latest. pic.twitter.com/PaOAM75erc — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) January 19, 2017

An officer on the scene told WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas that the boy may have darted out into traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.

