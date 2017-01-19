3 Wanted For Thefts Of Booze From Bloomfield Costco [PHOTOS]

2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

January 19, 2017 10:17 AM

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Bloomfield Township are looking for three people wanted in the lefts of liqueur and champagne from Costco.

This man is wanted in the theft of two bottles of champagne from Costco. (credit: Bloomfield Township police)

In the first case, police say a lone male didn’t show a membership card when he entered the warehouse club store, at 2343 Telegraph Road, on Saturday, Jan. 7  and again one week later.

In both incidents, the male went to the liquor aisle and allegedly hid a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne (valued at $140) in his coat before leaving the store without paying.

In a separate case at the same Costco on Monday, Jan. 9, police said a pair of men entered without a  membership card and told the greeter they were meeting a friend. They headed to the liquor aisle, where they each selected a bottle of Hennessey liquor (valued at $37) and placed them in their coats.

These two men are wanted in the left of liquor from Costco. (credit: Bloomfield Township police)

The two exited the store without making a purchase.

In both of the above cases the alleged thieves were caught on store security cameras — and police released the images on Thursday in hopes that someone will recognize the suspects.

Anyone who may recognize any of these men or who has information about either incident is asked to call 248-433-7755.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Yen Whit says:
    January 19, 2017 at 11:19 am

    well, my membership is running out soon.

