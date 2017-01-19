Detroit Pastor Prepares To Give Closing Prayer At Trump Inauguration: ‘I Feel Honored’

DETROIT (WWJ) – A prominent Detroit pastor is in the mix in the nation’s capital as he prepares to play an important role in President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday.

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, pastor of Great Faith Ministries, will deliver the closing prayer — or benediction — at the official swearing-in ceremony during which Trump will swear to “faithfully execute the office of president of the United States.”

Jackson said he and others participating were up early Thursday for a walk-through at the Capitol and the West Lawn where the ceremony will take place and he’s been humbled by the whole experience.

Jackson was blasted by some in the black community when he hosted then-candidate Trump at his west side Detroit church back in September.

“I am not an Uncle Tom. I am not an Uncle Ruckus,” he told TV station WXYZ at the time. “And I say that to say this: I’ve always helped in our community…and I want people to get that through their heads that this is not a rally,” adding: “Who would stop anybody from coming to church?”

He’s not letting the criticism slow him down.

“I feel honored, you know, that we’re doing it,” Jackson told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Stephanie Davis. “Because it’s the highest ceremony in the nation to see the transfer of power — the peaceful transfer of power — going from one hands to another.”

While he’s not sure what exactly, Jackson said he may be called on to do more in the upcoming Trump administration.

“He told me — he’s called me several times since he’d been to my church — and just told me I’ll be spending, you know, time in Washington…So whatever that means, I don’t know,” Jackson said. “I have a full-time job at my church in Detroit, Atlanta and also at The Impact Network.” (A Christian TV network on which he interviews Trump).

Jackson said he’s glad to see Detroit appears to be well-represented in DC ahead of the inauguration. He did spot some protesters.

“Even some people from Michigan,” he said. “And my position with that is, you know, thank God we live in a democracy, we live in a country where you can voice your opinion — and that’s what America is all about.”

As for Friday’s prayer:

“I’m asking God to guide our President and asking to give him the wisdom of Solomon, the vision of Joseph; and also asking God to give him the compassion of Christ.”

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for live coverage from CBS News.